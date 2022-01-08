Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm

Viral video of a man dancing on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ Is he a Pakistani MP?

Pakistani MP

Many users on social media claim that the man in this video is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Aamir Liaquat Hussain. But in the end, it turns out that he is not a political figure.

Dance is a great form of self-expression that also brings joy and enjoyment to the lives of those who participate. Every day, a new dance video goes viral on the internet.

Read more: Netizens mock Esra Bilgic’s dancing routine in the latest Pakistani ad

In this viral clip, a Pakistani man dances outstandingly on the Tip Tip Barsa Pani with people cheering him on. According to the video, it looks like he is dancing at a wedding. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the Pakistani National Assembly, has been identified by a number of websites.

Watch the viral video here:

But he is not a Pakistani MP. In this video, a man who is dancing is actually Shoaib Shakoor, a choreographer who can be hired to dance at weddings and other special occasions, performing to the popular song. That explains a lot of his incredible moves.

Shakoor also shared the video on his official Instagram account:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Shakoor (@shoaibshakoor)

In the 1994 film Mohra, Tip Tip Barsa Paani was first portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Raveena. The updated version of the song appears in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, 25 years later.

