Viral video: Two girl’s groove on Shahnaz gill’s boring day 

Yashraj Mukhate’s amusing remixes are simply too good to pass up, and they’ll go viral in no time. He had a huge success with his remix of Shehnaaz Gill’s lyrics “Saada Kutta Tommy.” He’s back with a new mashup, this time featuring Shehnaaz Gill. ‘Boring Day,‘ a charming melody, has become popular on social media. Meanwhile, a video of two cute girls dancing to the song has gone viral on social media. The video has been seen over 2 million times.

Anwita and Aadya, two sisters, star in the new viral video, which was shared on Instagram by @anwita thedancingdiva. They’re both seen lip-syncing to the remix’s catchy lyrics.

Both of their facial expressions were spot-on, and they nailed the remix’s overall theme. The duo even shook a leg to the song’s lively beats, and we’re sure you’ll like their performance as much as we did.

The caption of the post reads, “Such a boring people. Super funny and cool mix by our all-time favourites @yashrajmukhate and @shehnaazgill.”

The video has gathered 2.1 million views so far. Netizens were enthralled by the duo’s adorable performance and rushed to the comments section to share their joy. Yashraj Mukhate, too, chipped in with a complimentary remark.

