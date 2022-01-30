Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:36 pm

Viral video: Two girl’s groove on Shahnaz gill’s boring day 

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:36 pm
girls

Yashraj Mukhate’s amusing remixes are simply too good to pass up, and they’ll go viral in no time. He had a huge success with his remix of Shehnaaz Gill’s lyrics “Saada Kutta Tommy.” He’s back with a new mashup, this time featuring Shehnaaz Gill. Boring Day, a charming melody, has become popular on social media. Meanwhile, a video of two cute girls dancing to the song has gone viral on social media. The video has been seen over 2 million times.

Anwita and Aadya, two sisters, star in the new viral video, which was shared on Instagram by @anwita thedancingdiva. They’re both seen lip-syncing to the remix’s catchy lyrics.

Both of their facial expressions were spot-on, and they nailed the remix’s overall theme. The duo even shook a leg to the song’s lively beats, and we’re sure you’ll like their performance as much as we did.

Read more: Hardik Pandya and his Nani groove to Pushpa’s Srivalli Song

The caption of the post reads, “Such a boring people. Super funny and cool mix by our all-time favourites @yashrajmukhate and @shehnaazgill.

Here’s the link to the viral video:

Also, watch the remix version of the song:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

The video has gathered 2.1 million views so far. Netizens were enthralled by the duo’s adorable performance and rushed to the comments section to share their joy. Yashraj Mukhate, too, chipped in with a complimentary remark.

Here are the responses of netizens:

Read More

42 mins ago
Deepika Padukone compares black dress with her iconic red lipstick

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
42 mins ago
Viral video: David Warner and his daughter nail the Pushpa's Flower Samjhe Kya dialogue

David Warner returned to Instagram with a video of himself and his...
2 hours ago
SpiceJet Air Hostess Hilarious Failed Attempt At Pushpa Hook Step

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who got fame for her dancing...
2 hours ago
Heroic rescue: Two men saved a girl from a burning building

As per the locals, the fire is totally consumed the ninth-floor apartment....
4 hours ago
Watch: Toddler climbs down the ladder like a ninja

An Indian youngster climbing down a ladder in an unusual manner has...
5 hours ago
Pakistani man plays "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main" Netizens love it 

A man plays the song "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein" by Udit...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Deepika Padukone
6 mins ago
Deepika Padukone recalls barging to the men’s washroom with Alia

Deepika Padukone remembered how she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men's...
Vivo Y30 Price
13 mins ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y30: This is the era of mobile phones...
Iran
16 mins ago
Iran reports 21,996 new COVID-19 cases, 6,344,179 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 21,996...
Kajol tests positive for Covid-19
21 mins ago
Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares daughter’s ‘sweetest smile’ photo

Kajol told her admirers that she had tested positive for Covid-19 as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600