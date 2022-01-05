Watch: A family celebrates its pet chicken’s birthday

A video of a unique birthday party for a chicken is going viral on social media. The family celebrates a pet chicken’s second birthday in a memorable way. The family also invited a large number of friends to celebrate the chicken’s birthday. They cut a cake and also sing the song “Happy Birthday.”

A large cake is seen on the table in the video, which is decorated with balloons, lanterns, pom poms, and a banner that reads “Happy Birthday.”

A young girl with a hen in her hand is seen in the crowd. After that, a woman holds a knife in the hen’s paw and uses it to cut the birthday cake while others sing Happy Birthday. Also, give it a small bite of cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES.BKS🤟🙂 (@memes.bks)

The video has gotten a lot of attention on Instagram, with over 6,500 views and a lot of comments. Some users love the idea of celebrating their pets’ birthdays, and some find it amusing and crack chicken jokes.