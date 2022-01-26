Watch: A goat climbs the wall with amazing parkour skills

In the brief clip, the goat can be seen aiming towards the wall as it moves back a bit to jump up.

In a viral video, a goat is seen slaying a climbing wall, and users are commenting on its physics knowledge.

It sprints vertically up the wall, moving from one side to the other without losing its balance. With a clear blue sky in the background, it makes it to the summit and comes to a standstill there. As it gets a bird’s eye perspective from the top, the animal nearly appears triumphant.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer named Dipanshu Kabra shared a four-second video on Twitter that has been seen over 3,000 times. The video was accompanied by a Hindi translation by Kabra. With the caption, “How will obstacles keep someone who is determined to move forward?”

Seeing the goat’s antics, netizens were amazed.

When you know physics 🤪🤪👆 — Arun Kumar (@Arunkmr_yadav) January 24, 2022