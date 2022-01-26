Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 05:29 pm

Watch: A goat climbs the wall with amazing parkour skills

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 05:29 pm
goat

In the brief clip, the goat can be seen aiming towards the wall as it moves back a bit to jump up.

In a viral video, a goat is seen slaying a climbing wall, and users are commenting on its physics knowledge.

It sprints vertically up the wall, moving from one side to the other without losing its balance. With a clear blue sky in the background, it makes it to the summit and comes to a standstill there. As it gets a bird’s eye perspective from the top, the animal nearly appears triumphant.

Advertisement

Read more: A man chases a goat as it escapes with office files in viral video

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer named Dipanshu Kabra shared a four-second video on Twitter that has been seen over 3,000 times. The video was accompanied by a Hindi translation by Kabra. With the caption, “How will obstacles keep someone who is determined to move forward?”

The video can be found here:

Seeing the goat’s antics, netizens were amazed.

 

Read More

18 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood's dance on 'Sajan Das Na' goes viral, watch video

Pakistani actor Faryal Mehmood, dropped her video while dancing to the latest...
2 days ago
Adorable video of a cat playing peek-a-boo with a sleeping dog

Watching animal videos is a great way to de-stress. Puppies playing, kittens...
2 days ago
Manipur guy sets the record by 109 Finger Tip Push-ups in One Minute

A 24-year-old Manipur man named Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has established a new...
2 days ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
2 days ago
Hair-raising video: A horse gallops between moving trains

A horse galloping between a rushing train and halted carriages is featured...
2 days ago
Todder plays with mom’s phone and ordered Rs 1.5 lakh worth of furniture

A youngster named Aayansh Kumar used his mother's phone to order the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vehicle Registration Tax
26 mins ago
Sindh Excise Doubles Vehicle Registration Tax | Car Registration Tax

Vehicle Registration Tax: The first price increase for cars in 2022 has...
34 mins ago
Lahore Police claims arresting prime suspect in journalist killing case

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the prime suspect...
PSL 7 Anthem
56 mins ago
BOL Media Group Released PSL 7 Anthem “Khel Ka Junoon”

BOL Media Group has released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem for...
samosa
1 hour ago
Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement