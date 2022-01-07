Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 09:15 pm

Watch: A Kerala man starts a ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ to help poor brides

Kerala man

In this viral post, a Kerala man runs a “wedding dress bank” for poor girls on their most important day. He helped around 260 brides so far.

Weddings are extremely costly, as are bridal gowns and lehengas. Every woman wants to look her best on her wedding day, yet many brides can’t afford such gowns due to their prices. A Kerala guy has been helping those girls on their memorable day in the life.

As per the article, Nasar Thootha, a cab driver in Kerala, has helped over 260 brides by providing them with a free wedding gown. Thootha distributes saris, ankle-length skirts, and gowns that have been donated by privileged families to ladies of low resources.

Read more: Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception

Nasar had previously worked in Saudi Arabia, and upon his return to India, he worked with state organisations to rehabilitate the underprivileged and homeless. During this time, he met some families who couldn’t afford to buy their daughters’ wedding gowns.

Thootha then decided to start these donations in 2020 and began asking individuals to donate their unwanted wedding gowns. Many individuals contributed their bridal gowns, and Thootha got dozens of hefty packets which were delivered to his door.

Thootha tells the media, “Wedding attires are all about vanity. They are worn for a few hours and then never come out of the cupboards. Realising this, many families came forward to support our cause.”

He added, “With God’s grace, I personally don’t have to invest any money in running the dress bank. I am just a channel through which women who need them most receive them from kind donors.”

After that, he had the dresses dry cleaned and placed them in airtight containers. The brides contacted him over Facebook and then went to the bank to select a dress. His dress bank currently includes 800 wedding suits, including sarees, lehengas, and gowns, ranging in price from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, suitable for Hindu, Muslim, and Christian weddings.

