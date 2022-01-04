Watch a little girl copy Katrina kaif’s dance moves, she nailed it

A little girl perfectly dances to the song tip tip barsa pani in this viral video, which is played in the background, she even wore the same white saree as Katrina kaif wears in the music video.

On a regular basis, many dance videos become viral on the internet, and this time it’s a young girl who is winning hearts with her gorgeous dance performance. She is known as Tania, she is gone popular for her amazing dance moves. She danced to the song of Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Sooryavanshi.

Tania and her mother, Soni, have a total of 88.4 thousand Instagram followers. On their Facebook and Instagram pages, the two frequently post dance videos.

The girl received so much love from netizens for her energetic and powerful dancing moves by posting comments with heart emoticons.

