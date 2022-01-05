Watch: A man advertises himself on billboards in search of a wife

05th Jan, 2022. 04:52 pm
billboards

In an attempt to find a bride, a Muslim man in the United Kingdom has spent lot of money on billboards advertising himself. The 20-foot ad, which featured Mohammad Malik, stated, “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

According to the media, the 29-year-old guy, who identified himself as a desi Pakistani, has also created a website named Findmalikawife.com to find a loyal lifemate. Malik, who lives in London, said he agrees to the concept of an arranged marriage but initially wants to “try and find someone on my own first.”

Read more: Rawalpindi Express Slams Pakistani Advertisements

He explains, “Hi, I’m Malik. You may have seen my face on a billboard somewhere. I’m 29, live in la vida London. I’m an entrepreneur and a foodie and I’m religious.”

In the website’s welcome video, he stated, “I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!”

In the section of ‘What I’m looking for, he wrote, “My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants. Always personality and faith over anything else! P.S I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.”

“I’m a creative, love doing the most random and absurd – but 100 per cent halal of course – things. I’m hoping to find the one. It’s early days but responses thus far have been in the double digits – keep them coming,” he added.

Malik claims he has received hundreds of messages after placing the billboards.

