Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 04:27 pm

Watch: A musician composes a Badshah song in 2 minutes and “nearly cracks it”

Badshah song

Composing music is not an easy task, especially when it comes to super hit songs that can lift the party mood. However, in this video, a Twitter artist reveals the code on how to compose a killer Badshah song in two minutes.

Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer, posted a video on social media and captioned it, “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”

In the humorous video, he describes eight basic procedures that detail some important components found in the majority of rapper Badshah’s tracks. Adding a synth base, whispering party lyrics, and brass beats are just a few examples.

He also offers advice, such as including the word “baby” in the lyrics, before combining all of these elements and creating a song that resembles Badshah’s hit songs.

The video has become popular since it was posted on social media.

 

