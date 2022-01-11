Composing music is not an easy task, especially when it comes to super hit songs that can lift the party mood. However, in this video, a Twitter artist reveals the code on how to compose a killer Badshah song in two minutes.

Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer, posted a video on social media and captioned it, “How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes!”

In the humorous video, he describes eight basic procedures that detail some important components found in the majority of rapper Badshah’s tracks. Adding a synth base, whispering party lyrics, and brass beats are just a few examples.

How to make a Badshah song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/MtpILEwgvi — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 10, 2022

He also offers advice, such as including the word “baby” in the lyrics, before combining all of these elements and creating a song that resembles Badshah’s hit songs.

The video has become popular since it was posted on social media.

Did an experiment, just made my friend heard this without telling anything and he said, badshah ka naya gana hai kya. https://t.co/oW3Sk7UsEV — Pranshu Pareek (@Iampranshup) January 10, 2022

It's just so good it's so damn good😂😭

Bhai yeh gana officially release kr de😂 *600b + views* https://t.co/yxQzJwiei3 — savage_suga (@bts_srishti) January 11, 2022

I know this is intended as a joke but this is an absolute banger! https://t.co/XOtEEKwV3B — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) January 11, 2022

ROFL Meanwhile Badshah will be like pic.twitter.com/3SA6fgF2pL — Harsh Upadhyay (@harshbupadhyay) January 10, 2022

Crazy 🔥🔥 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 10, 2022