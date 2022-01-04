Watch a toddler try pizza first time, her reaction is priceless

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm
pizza

In this viral clip, a cute little girl tries Margherita pizza that her mother had given her and it looks like she is enjoying it.

Recently, there are many videos of babies doing new things and eating new foods have gone viral on social media, which viewers love it. And now there is another lovely moment that has caught, a little girl had her first bite of pizza, and her reaction is amusing. Though she is unable to talk at this time, her expressions said the whole excitement.

Read more: Toddler Drinks Coca-Cola, Her Reaction Has Gone Viral

A child’s joy is seen in the video when she closes her eyes after taking her first bite of pizza. She appears to be enjoying the pleasurable flavour of this delicious food. Sally has been identified, the clip was posted by her mother Stephanie’s Instagram account @Oh Shoot Girl.

Here’s the link to the video:

The girl won so many hearts with the expressions she gave in this video.

One person wrote in the comment section, ”the expression is priceless. I can relate.”

And another user commented, ”That pizza hit her soul.”

Another stated, “This should be on the advertisement for this pizza!”

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch a video of the mother elephant and calf barge into the police station

On social media, a video has gone viral showing how an elephant...
4 hours ago
Newborn baby was found abandoned in a plane toilet

A newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Air Mauritius...
6 hours ago
Ahmed Ali Butt gets his funny intake at Adnan Siddiqui's viral meme fest

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt has taken a hilarious dig at fellow...
9 hours ago
Let's meet the doppelgänger of Alizeh Shah

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah, who recently landed in hot waters after her...
17 hours ago
Bride makes entry carrying weapons Video Goes Viral

As the wedding season becomes increasingly lavish, some people seek attention for...
17 hours ago
Chris goes 'wow' Sonakshi Sinha’s hobby she discovered last year. Watch video

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was appreciated by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth by a 'wow'...