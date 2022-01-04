Watch a toddler try pizza first time, her reaction is priceless

In this viral clip, a cute little girl tries Margherita pizza that her mother had given her and it looks like she is enjoying it.

Recently, there are many videos of babies doing new things and eating new foods have gone viral on social media, which viewers love it. And now there is another lovely moment that has caught, a little girl had her first bite of pizza, and her reaction is amusing. Though she is unable to talk at this time, her expressions said the whole excitement.

Read more: Toddler Drinks Coca-Cola, Her Reaction Has Gone Viral

A child’s joy is seen in the video when she closes her eyes after taking her first bite of pizza. She appears to be enjoying the pleasurable flavour of this delicious food. Sally has been identified, the clip was posted by her mother Stephanie’s Instagram account @Oh Shoot Girl.

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wholesome | memes | funny ♡ (@wholesomeversse)

The girl won so many hearts with the expressions she gave in this video.

One person wrote in the comment section, ”the expression is priceless. I can relate.”

And another user commented, ”That pizza hit her soul.”

Another stated, “This should be on the advertisement for this pizza!”