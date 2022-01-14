Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:35 pm

Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

lions

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly as if they were her pets.

On the internet, there are tonnes of amazing and fascinating videos. One such video that has gone viral is of a woman wandering through a jungle with a group of lionesses.

Yes, it happens in the clip. At the end of the video, she even waves at the camera, and it seems like they are pretty comfortable with her company. They don’t attack either the woman or the person who shoots them.

Read more: Beautiful Friendship of Lion and Dog goes viral

The caption of this Instagram video is, “Do one thing every now and then that scares the life out of you. Would you try this?

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAFARI GALLERY 🦁 (@safarigallery)

The video has over 9,000 likes on Facebook and has become popular.

Here are some responses by netizens:

