Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly as if they were her pets.

On the internet, there are tonnes of amazing and fascinating videos. One such video that has gone viral is of a woman wandering through a jungle with a group of lionesses.

Yes, it happens in the clip. At the end of the video, she even waves at the camera, and it seems like they are pretty comfortable with her company. They don’t attack either the woman or the person who shoots them.

The caption of this Instagram video is, “Do one thing every now and then that scares the life out of you. Would you try this?”

The video can be found here:

The video has over 9,000 likes on Facebook and has become popular.

Here are some responses by netizens: