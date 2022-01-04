Watch a video of the mother elephant and calf barge into the police station

On social media, a video has gone viral showing how an elephant and calf barged into a Kerala police station and damaged the front door. the incident occurred at Parambikulam police station in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

In this viral clip, the elephant and the calf are looking outside the station from an iron grill window. The animals destroyed the iron grill and entryway of the police station. The unlocked door, as well as the damaged floor, are seen in the video.

The Kerala police captioned the video on Twitter in Malayalam, “Watch the video to know what the mother and child did when they reached the Parambikulam police station.” The Kerala police have added some dialogue and music to the clip, and when the elephant tries to break the fence, the words “Satheerthyo” from the film Kuberan can be heard.

The video has over 3,000 views and multiple comments, with people amusingly guessing what elephants do in there. Here’s the link to the video: