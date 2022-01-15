Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 03:06 pm

Watch: At the age of 190 years, Jonathan became the world’s oldest tortoise

world's oldest tortoise

Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world’s oldest living land animal, as the world’s oldest tortoise. As per their website, Jonathan is thought to have been born in 1832, making him 190 years old in 2022. A blog by Guinness World Records read, “Celebrating his 190th birthday this year, Jonathan is now the oldest tortoise ever.”

Guinness World Records stated, “Jonathan’s age is an estimation based on the fact that he was fully mature, and hence at least 50 years old when he arrived in St Helena from Seychelles in 1882. In all likelihood, he is even older than we think.”

His formal title is that of the oldest chelonian, which includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises. The previous oldest chelonian was at least 188 years old.

Jonathan has spent the majority of his life in the Governor’s residence on St. Helena, where he lives with three other massive tortoises named David, Emma, and Fred. and among the fruits which he loves are cabbage, cucumber, carrot, apple, banana, lettuce hearts, and other seasonal fruits.

Read more: Pilot spots Tortoise wandering on the runway of Tokyo Airport

 

According to the latest news from the government of St Helena, “Jonathan has come through the winter well. He grazes well now, but is unaware of food if we simply place it on the ground. The Veterinary Section is still feeding him by hand once a week to boost his calories, vitamins, minerals and trace elements, as he is blind and has no sense of smell. His hearing though is excellent and he loves the company of humans, and responds well to his vet Joe Hollins’ voice as he associates him with a feast.”

 

Read More

3 days ago
Watch the video of the truck dangling on the mountain’s edge for 3 days

A video from China's Shanxi area shows a large truck dangling for...
3 days ago
Policewoman slaps a man after his bike mistakenly sprays mud on her

In this clip, a man is seen bending over with a towel...
3 days ago
Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup...
3 days ago
Watch: An angry woman throws fruits from vendor’s cart

In this clip, the woman can be seen dumping fruits on the...
4 days ago
What did the groom do with his bride at wedding ritual? Watch the video

Hilarious incidents at weddings are almost unheard of these days, and there...
4 days ago
Watch: Samaritans Stop Traffic to Rescue a Sea Lion on the busy highway

A sea lion roaming near the road surprised commuters on a highway...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

dollar
1 min ago
Pakistan receives record remittances of $15.8bn in last six months: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday...
21 mins ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...
Saeed Ghani
33 mins ago
Masses being punished for mismanagement of PTI government, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Reiterating that Pakistanis were being punished for the mismanagement of the...
Pakistan assumes chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China
54 mins ago
Pakistan assumes chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan assumed chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China (G-77), a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600