Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world’s oldest living land animal, as the world’s oldest tortoise. As per their website, Jonathan is thought to have been born in 1832, making him 190 years old in 2022. A blog by Guinness World Records read, “Celebrating his 190th birthday this year, Jonathan is now the oldest tortoise ever.”

Guinness World Records stated, “Jonathan’s age is an estimation based on the fact that he was fully mature, and hence at least 50 years old when he arrived in St Helena from Seychelles in 1882. In all likelihood, he is even older than we think.”

His formal title is that of the oldest chelonian, which includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises. The previous oldest chelonian was at least 188 years old.

Jonathan has spent the majority of his life in the Governor’s residence on St. Helena, where he lives with three other massive tortoises named David, Emma, and Fred. and among the fruits which he loves are cabbage, cucumber, carrot, apple, banana, lettuce hearts, and other seasonal fruits.

According to the latest news from the government of St Helena, “Jonathan has come through the winter well. He grazes well now, but is unaware of food if we simply place it on the ground. The Veterinary Section is still feeding him by hand once a week to boost his calories, vitamins, minerals and trace elements, as he is blind and has no sense of smell. His hearing though is excellent and he loves the company of humans, and responds well to his vet Joe Hollins’ voice as he associates him with a feast.”