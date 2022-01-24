Watch: Bride Dodging Varmala Like the Matrix in Hilarious Video

On social media, a video of a bride taunting the husband during the varmala ceremony has gone viral. The video was published by Parul Garg, a well-known Delhi beauty artist, on her Instagram account, “parulgargmakeup.” The bride wore a magnificent red lehenga, while the groom wore a beige sherwani, and the two looked just stunning.

While the groom and guests believe the varmala ritual is proceeding normally in the film, the bride surprises everyone by demonstrating her flexibility. Instead of the customary teasing of evading the mala or jumping up, the groom tries to put the varmala around her neck, but the bride bends down. The husband laughs as the bride leans back halfway like Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, dodging gunshots.

The bride’s prank was deemed funny by internet users, who dubbed her “yoga teacher” and “Matrix Dulhan.” And the video has received over 6 lakh likes and over 4.3 million views.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral: