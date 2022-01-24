Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm

Watch: Bride Dodging Varmala Like the Matrix in Hilarious Video

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm
Varmala

On social media, a video of a bride taunting the husband during the varmala ceremony has gone viral. The video was published by Parul Garg, a well-known Delhi beauty artist, on her Instagram account, “parulgargmakeup.” The bride wore a magnificent red lehenga, while the groom wore a beige sherwani, and the two looked just stunning.

While the groom and guests believe the varmala ritual is proceeding normally in the film, the bride surprises everyone by demonstrating her flexibility. Instead of the customary teasing of evading the mala or jumping up, the groom tries to put the varmala around her neck, but the bride bends down. The husband laughs as the bride leans back halfway like Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, dodging gunshots.

Read more: The bride cancels her wedding after the groom allegedly slaps her for dancing with her cousin

The bride’s prank was deemed funny by internet users, who dubbed her “yoga teacher” and “Matrix Dulhan.” And the video has received over 6 lakh likes and over 4.3 million views.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parul Garg (@parulgargmakeup)

Read More

3 hours ago
Chand Nawab's Hilarious Report on Karachi Dust Storm ‘Patle Log Udd Sakte Hai’

Chand Nawab is the Pakistani reporter whose video went viral after he...
3 days ago
Mallak Faisal, Pakistan's first skater figure

Mallak Faisal is Pakistan's first figure skater. She is motivated to make...
4 days ago
Customers get a haircut in a hall as museums and concert halls protest against the Dutch government

In protest of the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions, museums and concert halls...
5 days ago
Selfie over life: woman takes a selfie on the top of sinking car

A woman who crashed her car while driving on a frozen river...
5 days ago
Amazing performances by women on the melting ice block with a message

Climate change has dominated public debate across disciplines in recent years, and...
5 days ago
"Ninja level response" by a little boy to his older brother's lockout attempt

This small boy realises what's at risk as his older brother outwits...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
9 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
10 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
Real Lovebirds
10 mins ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
uk airlines
14 mins ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement