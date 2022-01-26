Watch: how a huge superyacht goes beneath the bridge

While travelling down the Maas River in the Netherlands, an 80-meter superyacht squeezed beneath a Dutch bridge. Galactica, previously known as Project Cosmos, managed to escape with only a few inches of clearance.

The massive vessel’s inaugural journey took place earlier this month, and a video of it going beneath the bridge has already gone viral.

Here’s the link to the video:

The cruise was paused for a while because the water level was too high when the vessel was going to pass beneath the bridge. Galactica was able to squeeze beneath the bridge after the water level dropped.

According to the media, a spokeswoman for the shipyard Heesen, where the superyacht was built, said, “This is standard procedure with luxury yachts of this size when dealing with inland cruising.”

He added, “Waiting for the tide to fall is just ‘business as usual’.”

In the Netherlands, the yacht was being carried from the Heesen shipyard in Oss, to the North Sea port of Harlingen.

For the voyage, which took four to five days, the crew awaited a “calm day with no wind.” Galactica landed in Harlingen safely on January 12 and will now be outfitted and undergo sea testing.