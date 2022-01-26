Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

Watch: how a huge superyacht goes beneath the bridge

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm
superyacht

While travelling down the Maas River in the Netherlands, an 80-meter superyacht squeezed beneath a Dutch bridge. Galactica, previously known as Project Cosmos, managed to escape with only a few inches of clearance.

The massive vessel’s inaugural journey took place earlier this month, and a video of it going beneath the bridge has already gone viral.

Here’s the link to the video:

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

The cruise was paused for a while because the water level was too high when the vessel was going to pass beneath the bridge. Galactica was able to squeeze beneath the bridge after the water level dropped.

According to the media, a spokeswoman for the shipyard Heesen, where the superyacht was built, said, “This is standard procedure with luxury yachts of this size when dealing with inland cruising.”

He added, “Waiting for the tide to fall is just ‘business as usual’.”

Read more: Viral: Air India aircraft stuck under the bridge near Delhi airport

In the Netherlands, the yacht was being carried from the Heesen shipyard in Oss, to the North Sea port of Harlingen.

For the voyage, which took four to five days, the crew awaited a “calm day with no wind.” Galactica landed in Harlingen safely on January 12 and will now be outfitted and undergo sea testing.

Read More

3 hours ago
Mom-Daughter from South Korea dance to viral Kacha Badam song

A South Korean mother-daughter duo happily grooves to the Kacha Badam song...
4 hours ago
Circus performer falls 20 feet to the earth after a rollerblading stunt

Lukasz Malewski, a professional skater and performer, was performing a stunt at...
19 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood's dance on 'Sajan Das Na' goes viral, watch video

Pakistani actor Faryal Mehmood, dropped her video while dancing to the latest...
2 days ago
Adorable video of a cat playing peek-a-boo with a sleeping dog

Watching animal videos is a great way to de-stress. Puppies playing, kittens...
2 days ago
Manipur guy sets the record by 109 Finger Tip Push-ups in One Minute

A 24-year-old Manipur man named Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has established a new...
2 days ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy's Haldi
18 seconds ago
Watch Inside Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies

Mouni Roy, an actress, is set to marry Suraj Nambiar on Thursday....
Samsung a32
35 seconds ago
Samsung a32 price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung A32 : This is the era of mobile...
2 mins ago
FIA summons NBP President, 18 top officials for questioning in financial scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi Zone has reportedly summoned 19 top...
3 mins ago
Govt forms JIT on Anarkali terror blast

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet committee on Law and Order has formed a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement