Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:44 pm

Watch: Samaritans Stop Traffic to Rescue a Sea Lion on the busy highway

The trapped marine species were rescued with the help of animal rescuers, and a few good Samaritans.

sea lion

A sea lion roaming near the road surprised commuters on a highway in San Diego, California, Animal rescuers, first responders, and a few good Samaritans were able to assist in the stranded marine creature’s rescue. The traffic was also stopped for some time.

On Twitter, a Good News Correspondent posted a video of two people controlling traffic so that no one gets hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, on the 94 East highway before stopping in the median the animal crossed four paths. Many passers-by captured the sea lion on camera and photographed it.

Read more: 18 Alive snakes found in American couple’s bed

The caption of the video, “Drivers didn’t hesitate to stop their cars and get out to protect the sea lion trying to cross route 94 in San Diego Friday morning. The sea lion was found 3 miles from shore and was returned to the sea. He’s known for showing up in odd places.”

The video can be found here:

 

The passer-by tells the media, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team used nets to stop the 200-pound sea lion from going any further after reaching the freeway. Following the rescue, the marine species were sent to the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center for a health check and rehabilitation.

Tweeted by SeaWorld “Great work from the SeaWorld San Diego rescue team, who responded to several calls to help relocate this curious sea lion who made his way onto busy streets this morning. We’re grateful to the CA Highway Patrol for helping our team safely rescue him.”

Experts are perplexed as to how the aquatic mammal ended up so far from the water on the freeway.

SeaWorld San Diego rescue team Chief Eric Otjen told the media, “Why he crossed the road, I don’t know.” He added, “We’ll probably never know why.”

