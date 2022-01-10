Watch: The bride and groom ride on horses at their wedding entry

In this viral video of the bride and groom, they can be seen riding on a horse and holding each other’s hands as they arrive at the wedding.

Here comes the wedding season, and couples throughout the world are going all out to make their special day memorable. Brides and grooms arrive at their wedding destinations in different ways, like rotating platforms, and swings. And there is another video in which the bride and groom arrive at their wedding location on horseback.

In traditional Indian marriages, the groom rides on hired horses, but despite that fact, in this clip, the bride rides beside the groom on a horse. The guests can be seen using their phones to photograph the couple’s dramatic entrance.

The exact date and location of the video are unknown, but it has become popular on Instagram. It was posted to the page @thebridesofindia on Instagram. The video’s caption reads, “When the bride and groom make a grand entry together.”

Here’s the link to the viral video: