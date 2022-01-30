Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:33 pm

Watch: Toddler climbs down the ladder like a ninja

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 04:33 pm
ladder

An Indian youngster climbing down a ladder in an unusual manner has become popular on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by the ghantaa meme page. The post has already gotten over 1 lakh likes.

In this viral clip, a little boy is seen climbing a ladder from the first level of his village house. While onlookers may find the wooden ladder terrifying, the child climbs down quickly with the help of one of his knees and hands.

Read more: “Ninja level response” by a little boy to his older brother’s lockout attempt

The youngster walks away casually after coming down the ladder like a ninja with extraordinary speed. Finally, in the end, someone comes to the boy and lifts him up.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memes | news | comedy (@ghantaa)

The video was deemed humorous by internet users, who filled the comment section with laughing emojis. The child climbed down the ladder like a mad frog,‘ ‘olympian, or ninja, according to many people. Here are a few of the most amusing responses to the post:

