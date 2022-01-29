Watch: US Navy Stealth Fighter Jet crash into the South China Sea

The viral images and videos of crashed US Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet in the South China Sea have gone viral. The video captured the final moments before the $100 million plane went down.

Seven sailors were injured after a US Navy F35C Lightning II combat fighter crashed while attempting to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier during drills.

According to Lt. Mark Langford, a spokesman for the US 7th Fleet, the pilot was safely rescued by a helicopter. On Monday, the pilot was able to eject before the plane collided with the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson and then crashed into the water.

Langford said, the damage to the deck of the USS Carl Vinson was “superficial,” and both carriers have resumed normal flight operations. The circumstances of the multimillion-dollar plane’s crash, are still being verified.

He told the media, “The status and recovery of the aircraft is currently under investigation.”

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

F35-C moment before crashed in south china sea . US Navy stealth fighter Jet that crashed in south china sea . #US #jet #Crashed #SouthChinaSea pic.twitter.com/V99fxSBuRV — Jafery (@Jafery0) January 28, 2022

Seven sailors were injured, including the pilot, and three were flown to Manila, Philippines, for medical care, while the remaining four were treated onboard.

According to the Navy, the three people who were sent to Manila were in good health on Tuesday morning.

In the South China Sea, two American carrier strike groups with over 14,000 sailors and marines are conducting exercises to demonstrate the “US Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force’s ability to deliver a powerful maritime force,” according to the Pentagon.

The US and its allies have increased exercises in the region, called “freedom of navigation operations” in compliance with international law, in reaction to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and mounting pressure on Taiwan.