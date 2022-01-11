What did the groom do with his bride at wedding ritual? Watch the video

Hilarious incidents at weddings are almost unheard of these days, and there are numerous videos on social media featuring memorable entertainment moments by the bride and groom or their friends that have piqued the interest of the social media. A similar new video went viral in which the groom made a strange move with the bride during the wedding ritual.

According to the details, in the age of social media, users are getting to see numerous videos of informational, amazing, technological, and wedding events. Most of the videos that go viral about weddings are from India because of their customs and traditions. Some of the rituals that are seen in other countries can also be seen in Pakistan.

In India, countless videos of ridiculous wedding events are being seen every day.

In the video that went viral on Instagram, it can be seen that the bride and groom are standing at a distance from each other, holding hands. The viral video was made in a hotel where other people were also watching the scene.

A woman is calling the bride by her name and saying, “Take your life” and running towards the bridegroom for the garlands. She walks towards him, as if the bride is approaching and starts wearing the garlands for the bridegroom, then he bends down and goes ahead.

Everyone, including the bride, starts laughing at the groom’s gesture, and then they come back, and the bride wears a garland and then the groom wears it too. In the background of the video, the Bollywood song, However, the people present there also made a video of this interesting incident using their mobile phones.