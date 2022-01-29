Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

When you have no one to play with, here is a robot plays badminton

robot

Games are usually about a competitive attitude and good sportsmanship. While sports improve focus, strength, and stamina, the bonds made with teammates or opponents are unchangeable.

A robot is seen playing the badminton game in a viral video, replacing humans with artificial intelligence. While others watch the game with curiosity, a young man can be seen playing badminton with a robot as an opponent. When the shuttlecock approaches its side in the video, the robot glides and hits with ease.

Read more: Seoul trials pint-sized robots in nursery schools

The video uploaded on Instagram account ai.worldwide with the caption, “Fun with AI When No one is available to play” wowed the users. the video was shot in Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, a user commented on the video. And has already gotten over 3,000 likes

Gujarat Science City showcases the badminton robot in another YouTube video. The game of human versus machine is shown in this 1:02 minute film. The badminton robot is a machine that uses racquets as arms to master the badminton court. According to Gujarat Science City, the electronic eyes focus on the shuttlecock, and the sensors help it navigate the court.

