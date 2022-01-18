A new paragliding video showing a scared woman has gone viral, reminding viewers of Vipin Sahu’s hit song “Land Kara De.”

Although everyone wants to try paragliding and skydiving, it is actually not everyone’s cup of tea. . Such explorations can also result in funny outcomes. such as the viral Vipin Sahu video from 2019. Since then, more videos have surfaced of terrified paragliders screaming and pleading with their instructor to ‘land kara de.’

The woman cries about how terrified she is and rants against her spouse for pressuring her to try paragliding. She continues to rant about how much she despises and wishes to murder her husband. “I will kill you Brijesh (her husband),” she yells, and “meri shaadi kyu kari bhagwaan,” she says (Why did you get me married God).

Raed more: Mahi Baloch startles her fans with a skydiving video

An instructor tried to cheer her up and tell her to relax, but she wouldn’t listen and said, “Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hain, main neeche nahi dekh sakti” (Brother, I’m afraid, I’m unable to look down).”

This viral video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Paragliding & Pati Pooja same time Most hilarious video seen, made my day…enjoy frndz….”

The video can be found here:

Paragliding & Pati Pooja same time😂

Most hilarious video seen,made my day…enjoy frndz…. 🤟🤟😬#Thursdayhumour pic.twitter.com/pi1j9CqJWv — Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji🇮🇳🚩 (@bijlis05) January 13, 2022

Many people found the woman’s storey relatable, while others found it hilarious, and the video went viral. And it reminded me of a popular video. In 2019, a man freaking out while paragliding went viral, making netizens go crazy with “Land Kara De” memes.

Female version of 100-200 jada le le par land kara de 😂😂😂 @ayushkhaitan @iam_anush https://t.co/tNjh6tIY5p — Madhav Kothari (@madhavkothari96) January 18, 2022

Famous hone ka naya stunt ban gaya hai🤣🤣😂 — gagan (@gaganwalyat) January 18, 2022