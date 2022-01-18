Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 07:50 pm

Woman screams while paragliding, ‘I Will Kill You Brijesh’, which reminds us of the man saying, “land kara de’ 

paragliding

A new paragliding video showing a scared woman has gone viral, reminding viewers of Vipin Sahu’s hit song “Land Kara De.”

Although everyone wants to try paragliding and skydiving, it is actually not everyone’s cup of tea. . Such explorations can also result in funny outcomes. such as the viral Vipin Sahu video from 2019. Since then, more videos have surfaced of terrified paragliders screaming and pleading with their instructor to land kara de.

The woman cries about how terrified she is and rants against her spouse for pressuring her to try paragliding. She continues to rant about how much she despises and wishes to murder her husband. “I will kill you Brijesh (her husband),” she yells, and “meri shaadi kyu kari bhagwaan,” she says (Why did you get me married God).

Raed more: Mahi Baloch startles her fans with a skydiving video

 

An instructor tried to cheer her up and tell her to relax, but she wouldn’t listen and said, “Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hain, main neeche nahi dekh sakti” (Brother, I’m afraid, I’m unable to look down).”

This viral video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Paragliding & Pati Pooja same time Most hilarious video seen, made my dayenjoy frndz….”

The video can be found here:

Many people found the woman’s storey relatable, while others found it hilarious, and the video went viral. And it reminded me of a popular video. In 2019, a man freaking out while paragliding went viral, making netizens go crazy with “Land Kara De” memes.

 

