World record: Punjab woman pulls 12,000 kg Bus Using Her Hair

The Guinness World Records Instagram page posts vintage videos and photos displaying a wide range of amazing world records. A woman from Punjab does an incredible feat in their most recent video. The girl shocked everyone by pulling the largest vehicle by her hair. The post shared a video of Asha Rani.

On the sets of ‘Lo Show Dei Record” in Milan, Italy, a 12,000 kg double-decker bus can be seen attached to Asha’s braids tightly. She gently steered the bus, and Asha cried after breaking the world record.

The clip of her breaking the world record was posted on the Guinness World Records’ official Instagram account. The caption reads, “Heaviest vehicle pulled by hair (female) 12,216 kg (26931.67 lb) by Asha Rani,” Asha Rani accomplished the feat in 2016, according to a Guinness World Records blog.

The video has received over 55,000 likes and countless comments praising Asha’s exceptional strength and talent since it was shared.

Rani also holds seven Guinness World Records for her exceptional and unconventional weightlifting. In Leicester, United Kingdom, she set a new world record for the heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female) – 15.15 kg – in 2014. In 2013, Asha set a new record by pulling a 1,700-kg automobile with both ears in Leicestershire, UK.