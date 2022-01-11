In this viral clip, Evnika Saavakass, a Russian boxer can be seen knocking down a tree with her punches in the forest. She continues to punch the tree till it is shattered at the age of 12.

Her name was dubbed “the world’s strongest female” because of her jaw-dropping boxing abilities. Evnika became popular on the internet when the video went viral. Many people were surprised to see her strength and talent.

Watch Little Evnika Saadvakass also known as the 'World's Strongest Girl' punching down a tree using her Amazing boxing skills. Shes has been training hard since she was three and dreams of becoming a professional boxer one day. pic.twitter.com/A4ERWjB57b — Quarantine Traders (@QuarantineTrad1) January 8, 2022

When she was only eight years old, she earned fame after throwing 100 punches in a minute. Evnika’s father, Rustram Saadvakass, is a professional boxing coach, and he trains her. She trains five days a week in Voronezh, Russia, with her family.

According to the media, the majority of the family’s training takes place outside in the forests around their home, with trees serving as punching bags. That isn’t the case. Her Instagram account also has a video of the 12-year-old denting a steel door with her bare hands.

Earlier Evinka tells the media, “I like boxing because when I throw a side hook and I hit hard, I like the sound it makes. I also like when I’m punching fast and my feet join in. And when I’m doing a combination of punches and I go in fast, fast, fast, leaning in for the hit.”

Saadvakass mother stated about her daughter’s talent, “When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking. It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop.”