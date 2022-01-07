Would you like to try Gold Plated Mithai for Rs. 16,000/kg?

The gold-plated mithai costs Rs. 16,000 per kilogramme and is sold at Delhi, Shagun sweet shop in Maujpur.

If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll have to pay a lot of money to buy this. While most Indian sweets are topped with silver foil, a Delhi sweet shop has taken the custom a step further by selling gold-plated mithai.

Shagun Sweets in Maujpur, Delhi, sells the gold-plated mithai for Rs. 16,000 per kilogramme. A video of these delicious food has been uploaded by food blogger Arjun Chauhan, who runs the page oye.foodieee.He wrote the caption of the video, ”16000/- Per KG Gold plated Meethai 😍😱🔥 Tag your Rich friend who would try this.”

Here’s the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Chauhan 🧿 (@oye.foodieee)

The video has 621,264 likes and a number of comments. Some people believed it was both needless and costly. “Sab theek hai magar mithai me sona chandi milana hi kyu,” one person said. while some expressed interest in trying it.