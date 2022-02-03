Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
400 Students gave class 12 board exam under the headlights of the car

Students

At Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh College, almost 400 students were compelled to write Hindi papers in the second sitting test under the lights of automobiles.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of students in Motihari, Bihar, were forced to finish their intermediate (class 12) exams under the headlights of passing cars. The second sitting of the exam was scheduled for Tuesday from 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to a shortage of sufficient student seating arrangements, the examination was postponed until 4 p.m.

Enraged students and their parents began yelling anti-college and anti-district slogans. At the test centre, SDO Saurabh Suman Yadav of Motihari (Sadar) and DSP Arun Kumar Yadav of Motihari (Sadar) came and brought the situation under control.

According to Saurabh Suman Yadav, “We convinced the students and their parents for the examination which finally started at 4 p.m. and continued till 7 p.m.”

Kapil Ashok, the district magistrate of East Champaran, stated, "We have constituted a team headed by a district education officer to investigate the matter. We have suspended the centre superintendent.

 

