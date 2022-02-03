Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

If you're feeling down, a video of a child and a dog that went viral today will undoubtedly cheer you up. If you're a dog lover, we're convinced you'll find yourself watching the short clip over and over again.

Due to the loud noise created by fireworks during Chinese New Year celebrations, the toddler covered the dog’s ears with her hands, and the dog appeared visibly terrified.

In the video, she calmed the dog with a stroke on the head and stood by his side the entire time to protect him.

Tong Bingxue, a Twitter user, shared the 16-second video, which has now earned over 4 million views. Because the internet couldn’t get enough of it, the video was shared on multiple other social media accounts.

It also claims that the video was shot in Jiangxi, a province in southeast China. Read the caption of the post, “Heartwarming moment during Chinese New Year celebrations. The little girl covers her pet’s ears to avoid the scare of fireworks. ”

Here’s the link to the video:

Heartwarming moment during Chinese New Year celebration:

The little girl covers her pet's ears to avoid the scare of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/wYxO7YAO4C — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) February 2, 2022

As social media users gushed over the moment in the comments area, the video received over 61,000 likes and approximately 10,000 retweets.

Here are some of the responses by netizens:

She is trying to look after the dog the way she is cared and loved 😭♥️ may the world be gentle to her — shlfever (@ShlFever) February 2, 2022

And a little pat on the head at the end — Hop Dac (@hopdac) February 2, 2022

What gets me is that she's so young that she probably learned to do that by having someone else cover her ears when she got scared by fireworks in the past. — maple (@maple_is_tired) February 2, 2022

This child: 1. Noticed the dog's discomfort.

2. Understood the reason for the discomfort.

3. Took action to try to lessen the dog's pain. She's displaying so much empathy and emotional intelligence, at such a young age. — Marelisa Fabrega (@Marelisa) February 3, 2022

God is love, and love cannot be described! If we humans were fundamentally Caring and Kind, then so many people in the world would be fine! There are two sides to life like day and night, it's love and evil! Evil is always the opposite of love! — Jeremy (@Jeremy98984957) February 2, 2022

I wish adults were this empathetic by choosing not to light off fireworks for every major holiday, as it effectively causes huge numbers of lost pets who run in terror at the sounds. — Angela Jean 🌳🍄🐝 (@ZZBoomslang) February 3, 2022

Both are cuties ❤️.

And always remember love is the natural human emotion while the hate is taught. So always choose love and kindness over everything. — Sameer Anees Khan (@aesthetic_tutor) February 3, 2022