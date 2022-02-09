Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
bicycle

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic bicycle trick has become popular, and we’re sure it will surprise you as well.

In the short clip, a man in shorts is seen standing on a bicycle and riding it down a busy street as other cars pass him by. The rider appears to be in total control of the bicycle and appears to be very calm. Everyone who is observing him is taken aback by his clever stunt, which he seemed to relish.

Read more: Two men are in trouble due to a car stunt near Sea Link

The video was shared on Instagram by @i_love.surfing, read the caption of the video, “How locals meet with the tourists! Do more of what makes you happy.

The video has over 29,000 views, and viewers are blown away by the man’s skills.

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I love Surfing (@i_love.surfing)

Read More

16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 9th February #235 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 235 that was released today, February 9,...
18 hours ago
Amar Khan shows off her moves to #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pakistani celebrities are showing off their dance moves to the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance...
19 hours ago
Hijab Row: Indian state closes schools as a 'hijab ban' sparks protests

Hijab Row: The chief minister of India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools...
19 hours ago
Hijab Row: Why is Sherni trending on Twitter amid Hijab Controversy? 

Sherni : Since the last several days, social media sites have been...
19 hours ago
Brave Muslim Girl CHANTS ‘Allahu Akbar’ as Hindu mob surrounds her

The Hijab controversy in India is heating up as Hindu students continue...
20 hours ago
Watch Video: Chimpanzee mother applies insect to son’s wound

A chimp mother was spotted applying a bug to her son's wound...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Russia
29 seconds ago
Russia sees new record of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW - Russia registered 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24...
iran
6 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
The vivo T1
37 mins ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and...
Suzuki Swift
47 mins ago
PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600