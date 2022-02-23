Amusing chat between a father and his son has gone viral
This hilarious conversation between a father and his son is simply too good.
Isn’t it funny how some parents try to make fun of their kids? You’re probably wondering why we’re discussing this now. As a result, a man took to Twitter to share a particularly amusing conversation he had with his father. After that, he shared a screenshot of it on the microblogging site.
On Twitter, user “Yo” shared a screenshot of a funny conversation he had with his father. Actually, his father had posted a photo of himself dining at a nice restaurant. He also attempted to mock his son by pointing out that they had gone to the location without him. He finished with the awesome dude emoji.
Read the caption of the post, “Thanks Dad.”
Here’s the image that went viral:
thanks dad pic.twitter.com/kSpI6cBvgB
— yo (@titanhold) February 20, 2022
The photo received nearly 5 lakh likes after it was shared online. Many others could relate to the message and shared how their fathers mocked them as well.
Here are a few of the responses:
Literaly my dad 😭 they had a dinner with fillet fishes a day after I moved to another town 😭
— Miyano Shiina (@MiyanoShiina) February 21, 2022
Since you’ve decided to be all grown and think they’re cramping your boyoyo style, they decide to enjoy their cool lives without you.😂😂
— ℑ𝔰𝔞𝔟𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 (@MrsUbozor) February 21, 2022
Don't forget to use 😎 this emoji it's a must for dads 😆😆
— 𝑭 𝒌𝒖𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒚𝒂𝒏 ㋛︎ (@F_LoveCats) February 20, 2022
i can’t wait to do this to my kids
— king raiz bin blastin 💥🌶 (@graficked) February 20, 2022
and he sends me pictures of dinner when he cooks at home to tell me what leftovers theres gonna be and also to make fun of me that I dont get to eat it hot and fresh 😭😭😭
— The Satella Coomer (@RuneblowEX) February 21, 2022
