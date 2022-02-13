Banksy raised $500 for charity by selling his paintings online

To generate funds for a charity and to help the dog find a home, an animal rescue centre in Bristol, UK, auctioned paintings by a rescue dog named after graffiti artist Banksy.

Seven of Banksy the dog’s paintings were auctioned off online, raising over 498 pounds (about Rs 50,000) for the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. The highest offer was 120 pounds for a painting named “Good Panda” (about Rs 12,000).

The dog uses his nose and paws to make art, and his works are influenced by the graffiti artist Banksy.

Since August last year, Banksy has been in the care of Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, which has been in existence for nearly 130 years, since August of last year. According to the center’s website, “Misunderstood is a dog with lots of potential” and “a cheeky personality that is sure to make you laugh, and he loves nothing more than playing with his carers and having a good time.”

The centre’s communications manager, Gina Jones, expressed her optimism that the dog would soon find his permanent home. According to a statement provided to the media.

Gina Jones stated, “We’ve had a few expressions of interests and we are still going through the adoption process with everybody. Obviously, we do check for everyone who applies that it is a suitable home for him and we are really hopefully we will find somebody great and get him that forever home.“