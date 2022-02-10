Best workout partner: Dog does yoga with the owner went viral

Meet Magnus, the therapy dog whose video of his yoga practice with his master has gone viral. He is a social media sensation with a large fan base on Instagram and TikTok. the video has over one million people have watched the video.

The video of Magnus and his owner, in which they are seen practising yoga. He may be seen obediently following all of the cues. He is simply too good at everything, from rolling out his mat to performing all of the stretches. He is without a doubt the best training companion.

Read more: Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Read the caption of the video, “We include Magnus in EVERY aspect of our lives; including working out. We call this “Doga“. It’s amazing to see how Magnus can link together the different skills I have taught him to master completely new abilities (sic).”

Here is the link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnus The Therapy Dog 🐾🐶 (@magnusthetherapydog)

Responses from netizens to the video are given below: