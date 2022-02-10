Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Best workout partner: Dog does yoga with the owner went viral

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:10 pm
yoga

Meet Magnus, the therapy dog whose video of his yoga practice with his master has gone viral. He is a social media sensation with a large fan base on Instagram and TikTok. the video has over one million people have watched the video.

The video of Magnus and his owner, in which they are seen practising yoga. He may be seen obediently following all of the cues. He is simply too good at everything, from rolling out his mat to performing all of the stretches. He is without a doubt the best training companion.

Read more: Watch a video of an ice-skating dog shows off his skills for charity

Read the caption of the video, “We include Magnus in EVERY aspect of our lives; including working out. We call this “Doga“. It’s amazing to see how Magnus can link together the different skills I have taught him to master completely new abilities (sic).

Here is the link to the video:

Responses from netizens to the video are given below:

Read More

55 mins ago
Rooster was charged Rs 30 for travelling by state bus in Telangana

A rooster was charged Rs 30 for 'travelling' in a state-owned Telangana...
1 hour ago
No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword...
2 hours ago
Security guard drew eyes on the Rs 7.5 crore painting cause he was bored

A security guard who was entrusted with protecting a 7,40,000 pound painting...
3 hours ago
Tweeple call out Aamir Liaquat after he marries 18-year-old Dania Shah

The Twitterati begins bashing PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he...
3 hours ago
Passenger falls while deboarding a moving train rescued by RPF officers  

RPF troops at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana worked immediately to save...
4 hours ago
Little girl imitates Alia Bhatt's dialogue perfectly from Gangubai Kathiawadi

In this viral video, a little kid imitating Alia's words from the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo S1
2 mins ago
Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo S1 4GB...
6 mins ago
Simultaneous development of 23 hospitals first time in history: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said the government...
Prince Charles
8 mins ago
Prince Charles and Camilla pose for an unusual snapshot with royal well-wishers

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have thanked royal admirers for...
11 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez is very surprised to rekindle with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is thankful for the chance to work things out with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600