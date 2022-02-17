Bindaas bride dance in lehenga with her heart out goes viral

In the video, the Bindaas bride, in a stunning red lehenga, can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The joyful bride begins dancing in her own lovely style, with highly energetic movements as the dhol is played.

Every wedding must include thumkas and exciting dance performances. Long-held stereotypes of brides are being challenged these days, bringing much-needed change to society. One such video, in which the bride is seen dancing to her heart’s delight before her wedding, has become popular.

Read more: Groom surprises bride By Dancing with Sisters on his wedding entry

The clip was shared on Instagram by brides_special with the caption, “Why should grooms have all the fun? Meet “NOT A SHY BRIDE” 😂 She just wanted to be herself, the super entertainer, cheerful, full of life.”

The video can be found here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Special By SRISHTI (@brides_special)

Fans praised the bride’s crazy dance in the video, which was only published a day ago and has already earned over 500 likes. The video was posted by the makeup artist, and it received a lot of attention.