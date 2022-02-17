Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Bindaas bride dance in lehenga with her heart out goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:24 pm
Bindaas bride

In the video, the Bindaas bride, in a stunning red lehenga, can be seen dancing like no one is watching. The joyful bride begins dancing in her own lovely style, with highly energetic movements as the dhol is played.

Every wedding must include thumkas and exciting dance performances. Long-held stereotypes of brides are being challenged these days, bringing much-needed change to society. One such video, in which the bride is seen dancing to her heart’s delight before her wedding, has become popular.

Read more: Groom surprises bride By Dancing with Sisters on his wedding entry

The clip was shared on Instagram by brides_special with the caption, “Why should grooms have all the fun? Meet “NOT A SHY BRIDE” 😂 She just wanted to be herself, the super entertainer, cheerful, full of life.

The video can be found here:

Fans praised the bride’s crazy dance in the video, which was only published a day ago and has already earned over 500 likes. The video was posted by the makeup artist, and it received a lot of attention.

Read More

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt talks about comparison with Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan

Alia Bhatt replied to the criticism that her acting as Gangubai Kathiawadi...
21 hours ago
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a...
21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt responds to criticism over Vijay playing trans woman in Gangubai

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many...
21 hours ago
Viral Game: Wordle players have expressed their dissatisfaction with its changes

The New York Times recently purchased the Wordle game, and now its...
22 hours ago
Buffalo flee from the lion assault but is caught by a crocodile

You can't avoid death if it's your time to die. The buffalo...
22 hours ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Dr Asim Hussain’s likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

Roshan Baroro of Sindh United Party (SUP) on Thursday challenged a proposal...
Tecno Camon 16
23 mins ago
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail...
Rupee
24 mins ago
Rupee continues recovery for second straight day

KARACHI: The rupee gained 28 paisas against the dollar on Thursday as...
Suzuki Swift
30 mins ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600