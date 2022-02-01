Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm

Brave rescue: Kerala man drives a burning truck to safety

The video of Shaji Varghese’s rescue has gone viral on social media, with many people praising him online. In Kerala’s Kozhikode district, a truck delivering straw caught fire. The driver realised that the straw in the truck had caught fire as he travelled from Wayanad to Kodancherry. He stops the truck and flees the scene out of panic.

Varghese stepped into the vehicle and drove to the field next to St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School. When he drove the truck in a zigzag manner, his quick thinking paid off. People gathered at the scene to separate the unburned straw bundles from those that burned. The Mukkam fire brigade was called quickly to the incident, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The clip has received over 14,000 likes and was posted on the Instagram account of @kozhikottukaarofficial. Read the post’s caption. It is suspected that the fire was caused due to short circuit from electrical lines which struck the straw. The courage shown by Shaji Varghese, known as Shaji Pappan, a merchant and driver in Kodancherry has averted a major tragedy.

