Breathing Disordered Man Discovers a Tooth Growing Inside His Nose

When a man who had been suffering from respiratory issues for numerous years discovered the unexpected cause, According to research published by Mount Sinai Health System, a 38-year-old man with no name had had issues breathing via his right nostril for years.

When he went to a clinic at Mount Sinai, New York, for his ailment, he was diagnosed with calcified septal spurs. During a rhinoscopy, however, doctors detected a tooth growing within his nostril. After an inspection, doctors detected a ‘hard, non-tender, white mass,‘ which was later proved to be an ectopic tooth.

Teeth that grow in the wrong place are known as ectopic teeth. Ectopic teeth are extremely rare, according to Medical Xpress, occurring in only 0.1 percent of the population.

During dental and otolaryngologic surgery, the tooth, which measured 14 mm in length, was taken from the man’s nose.

The New England Journal of Medicine’s Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner explained, “Physical examination of the nose showed a septal deviation, calcified septal spurs, and a 2-cm perforation in the posterior septum. On rhinoscopy, a hard, nontender, white mass was observed in the floor of the right nostril. Computed tomography of the paranasal sinuses showed a well-defined, radiodense mass consistent with an inverted ectopic tooth in the nasal cavity, which was thought to explain the obstructive symptoms and septal perforation.”