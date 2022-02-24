Bride Calls Groom Mentally Ill, Her Family Beats up Baaratis

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa region declined to marry the bridegroom in the middle of the wedding festivities, citing his mental state. Not only that, but the bride’s family allegedly beat up the groom and the ‘baraatis’ after kidnapped them.

The viral video shows the groom being dragged by his hair. After a fight, his side claimed that the bride’s relatives kidnapped and abused them.

The ‘baraat’ had landed at Vanpadhar village, which is within the authority of the Mauganj police station. A disagreement erupted during the marriage rituals concerning the behaviour of the ‘baraatis,’ and the girl refused to marry.

According to accounts, one of the baratis went to the police station to report the occurrence, after which officers arrived on the scene and released the ‘baraatis.’

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar, the boy was behaving “improperly” during the ceremony, according to the girl’s family. The family of the groom has also been accused of hiding the fact that his “mental health is not good.” The marriage was called off due to a quarrel over this. At the same time, the boy’s father accused the bride’s relatives of abducting and assaulting the ‘baraatis.’