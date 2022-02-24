Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:17 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Bride Calls Groom Mentally Ill, Her Family Beats up Baaratis

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:17 pm
Groom
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa region declined to marry the bridegroom in the middle of the wedding festivities, citing his mental state. Not only that, but the bride’s family allegedly beat up the groom and the ‘baraatis’ after kidnapped them.

The viral video shows the groom being dragged by his hair. After a fight, his side claimed that the bride’s relatives kidnapped and abused them.

The ‘baraat’ had landed at Vanpadhar village, which is within the authority of the Mauganj police station. A disagreement erupted during the marriage rituals concerning the behaviour of the ‘baraatis,’ and the girl refused to marry.

Read more: WATCH VIDEO: Husband Help Bride Smoke Cigarette on Her Big Day

According to accounts, one of the baratis went to the police station to report the occurrence, after which officers arrived on the scene and released the ‘baraatis.’

According to reports, one of the baratis reported the incident to the police station, after which authorities arrived on the scene and released the ‘baraatis.’

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar, the boy was behaving “improperly” during the ceremony, according to the girl’s family. The family of the groom has also been accused of hiding the fact that his “mental health is not good.” The marriage was called off due to a quarrel over this. At the same time, the boy’s father accused the bride’s relatives of abducting and assaulting the ‘baraatis.’

Read More

17 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 24th February #250 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 250 that was released today, February 24,...
18 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24, 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 24 February: Best ways to redeem free...
18 hours ago
Florida firefighters save dog that fell into bay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) - After her dog fell into Biscayne...
19 hours ago
People are outraged after TikToker demonstrates the proper way to wear a turtleneck

A turtleneck, together with thick tights and a stylish coat, is a...
19 hours ago
Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

These young family had a very fortunate "Twosday." A select group of...
19 hours ago
A California lady was incarcerated for 13 days after being mistaken for someone else: a lawsuit

According to a federal lawsuit, a California woman spent 13 days in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

37 seconds ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...
tiger
5 mins ago
Viral: A man driving a car with a tiger

In Karachi's posh neighbourhood, a man is seen driving a beautiful car...
IU vs PZ
13 mins ago
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Eliminator 1 Match | Ball by Ball updates

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
Putin declares war
13 mins ago
Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine, launches full-scale invasion

After days of simmering tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on...
Adsence Ad 300X600