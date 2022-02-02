Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:13 pm

Dad and his 6-year-old son sign an ‘agreement’ for his daily routine

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:13 pm
agreement

The parent offers to reward the boy with money if he completes the tasks on time. Of course, there are a few clauses, as with any written agreement.

Even though they are young, children are expert negotiators when it comes to acquiring what they want. It was signed by a father to write an “agreement” with his son regarding “his daily schedule and performance-linked bonus”.

A handwritten agreement was made by Twitter user @Batla G and his six-year-old son Abir. His father assigned the boy’s daily chores, which included everything from waking up to playing tennis and even drinking milk, in a thorough list.

Read more: The daily life of unaccompanied Afghan refugee children in Qatar

If he does that for a week, he will be rewarded with Rs 100. The father has also agreed to pay Rs 10 if he can avoid “crying, shouting, or groaning.”

 

The idea gained a lot of attention. People on social media praised his brilliant concept and the fact that he highlighted the ten-minute rule for waking up, with many claiming it to be the adult equivalent of the snooze button.

 

Dad clarified in a follow-up tweet, “10 min wake time is for ‘Papa, just 10 more minutes please’ negotiation in the morning.”

The father admitted that the discussion would most likely fail shortly, but he was simply pleased that his son had agreed to work with him. “Arey poore 12 ghante chala yeh,” the man joked when asked if anything from the detailed list worked.

There are other parents who gave responses and shared their experiences with it.

 

Read More

21 mins ago
Check out the winning moment of Bigg Boss 15 finale!

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming...
28 mins ago
Ananya Pandey makes a hot wave in a white on white denim

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it...
29 mins ago
Viral video: Snake handler captures the cobra even after being bitten

Snake handler Vava Suresh managed to capture a cobra despite being bitten...
40 mins ago
Check out Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's luxurious car

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal...
48 mins ago
Watch Varun Dhawan, Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor with their moves

Fan groups uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari...
1 hour ago
Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, 'It’s official'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who is also an actor, have announced...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
4 mins ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
insect tattoos
11 mins ago
‘I hate bugs’ says the man with 864 insect tattoos

A man from New York who set a Guinness World Record by...
15 mins ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
Parizaad: Indian actress Sonam Bajwa praises Ahmed Ali Akbar's performance 
16 mins ago
Parizaad: Indian actress Sonam Bajwa praises Ahmed Ali Akbar’s performance 

'Parizaad' The blockbuster drama serial finally ends after the grand release of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600