Dad and his 6-year-old son sign an ‘agreement’ for his daily routine

The parent offers to reward the boy with money if he completes the tasks on time. Of course, there are a few clauses, as with any written agreement.

Even though they are young, children are expert negotiators when it comes to acquiring what they want. It was signed by a father to write an “agreement” with his son regarding “his daily schedule and performance-linked bonus”.

A handwritten agreement was made by Twitter user @Batla G and his six-year-old son Abir. His father assigned the boy’s daily chores, which included everything from waking up to playing tennis and even drinking milk, in a thorough list.

If he does that for a week, he will be rewarded with Rs 100. The father has also agreed to pay Rs 10 if he can avoid “crying, shouting, or groaning.” Me and my 6 year old signed and agreement today for his daily schedule and performance linked bonus 😂 pic.twitter.com/b4VBKTl8gh — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 1, 2022

The idea gained a lot of attention. People on social media praised his brilliant concept and the fact that he highlighted the ten-minute rule for waking up, with many claiming it to be the adult equivalent of the snooze button.

Answers to FAQs 😂 Lunch time is included in the school time from 9 AM to 2 PM Milk time is with TV so a 20 min episode is included Breakfast, Lunch, Milk and Dinner is with TV only 😭 10 min wake time is for "Papa, just 10 more minutes please" negotiation in the morning 😂 — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 2, 2022

Dad clarified in a follow-up tweet, “10 min wake time is for ‘Papa, just 10 more minutes please’ negotiation in the morning.”

The father admitted that the discussion would most likely fail shortly, but he was simply pleased that his son had agreed to work with him. “Arey poore 12 ghante chala yeh,” the man joked when asked if anything from the detailed list worked.

There are other parents who gave responses and shared their experiences with it.

