Digital animation: Real drones playing football during quarantine

In a viral video that has around 2 lakh views, two drones are seen flying in mid-air and playing football in a viral video.

Despite the fact that the video’s designer stated that it was an animated clip, many social media users appeared to have missed the description and mistook it for the real thing.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan joked on Twitter, sharing the bizarre clip, “The ‘machines’ are playing football outside after the children are ‘busy’ on their ‘mobile’.”

The fact that today’s youngsters are unable to play outside in the open, others praised technological improvements, “That’s a great technology product, training a drone to play football is no joke.”

The video is animated, according to Snopes, and was created by Hamid Ebrahimnia, a visual effects and 3D artist, “Drone pilots playing in quarantine,”

Later, a Tehran-based artist captioned the original clip on Instagram. He added, “I did all animations in Cinema4D, tracked in Mocha and composited in After Effects.”