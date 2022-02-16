Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Driver used a plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
plastic skeleton

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper saw the driver’s only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a sweatshirt.

According to WSP public relations officer Trooper Rick Johnson, the car with the fake passenger was seen in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek zone.

Read more: Headless Halloween Skeleton Mystifies Colorado Authorities

A plastic skeleton dressed as a hooded sweatshirt was seated on the front seat of the vehicle, according to Johnson’s photo.

Johnson concluded his Twitter message with the phrase “#gottabealive,” and said that drivers in HOV lanes must have at least one human passenger.

Read More

1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most 'delicious'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
2 hours ago
Forest officials rescued a leopard cub with its head stuck in a plastic bottle

Thanks to a challenging search and rescue operation in Maharashtra's Thane, a...
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a Parisian princess in a white dress

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
2 hours ago
Heartwarming video: Old Kashmiri lady learns English goes viral

A video of an elderly Kashmiri woman conversing in English. In the...
3 hours ago
Watch Video: Desi Dadi dances to Gangubai Kathiawadi's Dholida

Desi Dadi Impresses The Internet With Her Energy While Dancing To Alia...
4 hours ago
Watch Video: Dhanashree Verma grooves to Allu Arjun's Pushpa songs with dramatic expressions

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, surprised her fans on Instagram with a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
2 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Johnny Depp
8 mins ago
Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
Jennifer Garner
11 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
17 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600