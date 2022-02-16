Driver used a plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper saw the driver’s only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a sweatshirt.

According to WSP public relations officer Trooper Rick Johnson, the car with the fake passenger was seen in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek zone.

A plastic skeleton dressed as a hooded sweatshirt was seated on the front seat of the vehicle, according to Johnson’s photo.

Johnson concluded his Twitter message with the phrase “#gottabealive,” and said that drivers in HOV lanes must have at least one human passenger.