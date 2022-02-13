Duck with a fishing hook stuck in the ice of the Detroit River

A duck stuck on the ice of the Detroit River with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was rescued by animal rescuers in Michigan.

A duck was seen on the icy river with a fishing hook in its beak and the line attached to the hook trapped on the ice. The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary put out a plea for aid. Volunteers arrived at the river and used a ladder and a tow rope to lower the 6-foot wall to the river, where a rescuer cut the line and rescued the duck.

