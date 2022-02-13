Duck with a fishing hook stuck in the ice of the Detroit River
A duck stuck on the ice of the Detroit River with a fishing hook caught in its mouth was rescued by animal rescuers in Michigan.
A duck was seen on the icy river with a fishing hook in its beak and the line attached to the hook trapped on the ice. The Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary put out a plea for aid. Volunteers arrived at the river and used a ladder and a tow rope to lower the 6-foot wall to the river, where a rescuer cut the line and rescued the duck.
The fishing hook was forced through the hole on the side of the duck’s beak and entangled the avian’s tongue. According to the sanctuary, the duck will be healed and released back into the wild.
