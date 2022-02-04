Fangirl dresses up like Allu Arjun and imitates Pushpa’s song hook step

In the film, Pushpa Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are featured. The Saami Saami dance competition attracts a large number of influencers and social media followers. A Hyderabadi dancer and Allu Arjun fan have now shared a video of herself executing a dance routine from the song Saami Saami.

The clip of a talented dancer imitating Allu Arjun’s viral hook step from the popular song has become popular. It was shared on Instagram by Mrinali Bramandapally. It received over 9 million views and 22,000 likes.

Read more: Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

Read the caption of the post, “My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now.”

Netizens praised the dancer’s appearance and the precision with which she executed the song’s moves.

Take a look at the video: