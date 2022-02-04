Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:46 pm
Fangirl dresses up like Allu Arjun and imitates Pushpa’s song hook step

Allu Arjun

In the film, Pushpa Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are featured. The Saami Saami dance competition attracts a large number of influencers and social media followers. A Hyderabadi dancer and Allu Arjun fan have now shared a video of herself executing a dance routine from the song Saami Saami.

The clip of a talented dancer imitating Allu Arjun’s viral hook step from the popular song has become popular. It was shared on Instagram by Mrinali Bramandapally. It received over 9 million views and 22,000 likes.

Read more: Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

Read the caption of the post, “My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now.

Netizens praised the dancer’s appearance and the precision with which she executed the song’s moves.

Take a look at the video:

