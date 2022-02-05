Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
Groom surprises bride By Dancing with Sisters on his wedding entry

Groom

In this viral video, a groom makes a surprise entrance for his wife at what appears to be their sagan event.

Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s popular shadi song “Saajanji Ghar Aaye” from the hit Bollywood romcom Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and Shah Rukh Khan, was chosen by the groom and his squad.

Read more: What Happens When the Groom’s Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Read the caption of the video, “Groom Madhuu Sudan Arora welcomes the bride Saloni Dhawan with his squad Rishu Arora on the OG song loved by all of us !!” The clip was shared on Instagram by weddingzworld.

The bride and groom’s sides are shown standing face-to-face in this video. The bride smiles as she watches the groom and his sisters dance to K2H2’s famous song.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WeddingzWorld (@weddingzworld)

