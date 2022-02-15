Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
Guests stunned: A girl jumps on the groom with Varmala in the Sindoor ceremony

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
Sindoor ceremony

The internet is filled with humorous and entertaining videos showcasing all of the madness that goes along with wedding ceremonies. A video like this recently surfaced on Instagram, and it can’t help but make you laugh. In the video, a groom is about to put sindoor into the bride’s maang when a woman with a Varmala arrives out of nowhere. The guests, however, are taken aback by the unexpected sight.

In the viral video, the bride and groom are seen finishing their wedding festivities in the pavilion. As the groom rises with vermilion in his hand, a female standing nearby leaps at him with a varmala. and tries to wrap the garland around his neck.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @ghantaa with the caption of the video reads, “wwe special moments.”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

With millions of views, the undated video has become popular, Many people assumed that the girl was in love with the guy and wanted to marry him after watching the video. Others assumed it was all a prank.

