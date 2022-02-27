Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:20 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

How Did St. Javelin Become the Face of Ukraine’s Resistance During Russia’s War?

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:20 pm
St. Javelin
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On social media, a photo of a saint carrying a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, has gone viral. And become a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine. the photo, called ‘St Javelin,’ has become a symbol of the country’s resistance.

St Javelin, a website dedicated to raising funds for Ukraine, has been launched. The website sells the icon-emblazoned clothing, flags, and stickers. Javelin is a single-person anti-tank guided munition. The Javelin, which weighs about 50 pounds, was designed by US defence firms in the late 1980s. Without the use of a millie launcher, a soldier can fire a javelin.

Read more: Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is ‘heartbroken’ over Russia’s invasion

Once launched, the missile can fly up to 490 feet before crashing down on the target in a curveball shot. Soldiers can run after firing the javelin because it is a shoot-and-scoot weapon.

Ukraine only had Javelin for a short time before purchasing it for the first time from the United States in 2018. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have sent these Javelin missiles in the midst of Ukraine’s ongoing crisis.

Read More

32 mins ago
Netizens impressed: little boy is an expert at identifying spices and pulses

A video of a young boy correctly identifying various spices and pulses...
34 mins ago
Teen boy dies after being stung by a box jellyfish in Australia

A 14-year-old boy died after being stung by a box jellyfish with...
42 mins ago
Are Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter dating? confirms

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
48 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan 'scream and cry'

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
1 hour ago
Ukraine President Zelensky’s old video of Grooving On 'Dancing With The Stars'

On social media, an old video of Ukraine President Zelensky grooving to...
1 hour ago
Netizens reacts to Madhuri Dixit's dance, fans call it 'Aaja Nachle copy'

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to relocate to the United Kingdom following the latter’s casting in a film

According to the Mail Online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning...
Meghan Markle
7 mins ago
Meghan Markle speaks out amid speculation about her and Prince Harry’s new honour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who received the NAACP President Award, were...
8 mins ago
PPP corrupt & defected leadership has ruined Sindh, says PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said...
Prince Harry
10 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan’s award questioned by royal experts and fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who received the NAACP President Award, have...
Adsence Ad 300X600