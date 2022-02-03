Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Husband on sale with ‘No Return or Exchange’

Husband on sale

John is 6 feet 1, 37 years old, a “shooting and fishing sort of person,” and a beef farmer. An Irish woman has put her husband up for sale on an auction site after he left her at home with the kids to go fishing.

As per Linda McAlister’s ad on TradeMe, a New Zealand eBay-style site. She went on to say that as long as John was fed and watered, he would remain “loyal.”

Colt, 4, and Ryder, 6, are the couple’s two sons, who were married in Ireland in 2019. Until his friends informed him of the auction, John had no idea that his wife had placed him up for sale. Linda told Stuff that her husband was laughing at the whole thing about the scenario.

Read more: Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Linda wrote, “Over hydration may lead to some unsavoury consequences… videos available on request.

The description added, “Still needs some house training, I have neither the time nor the patience at the moment.”

The ad said, “Sale is final, no returns or exchanges.”

Linda, told stuff.co.nz, “As he is a shootin’, and fishin’ sort of fellow it’s not unusual behaviour, but with kids on school holidays and bed times slipping later and later, they are all driving me wild.”

The ad was later removed after it was discovered to be in violation of the site’s rules and conditions, but not before bidding reached €63.

TradeMe’s policy and compliance manager, James Ryan, told Stuff, “While we love seeing Kiwis having fun, ultimately our priority is ensuring all of our members have a great experience onsite.”

