Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:43 pm

Iguanas Freeze and fall from Trees in Florida Due to Cold

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:43 pm
Iguanas

According to the media, Iguanas are falling from trees in the southern portion of Florida due to the extreme cold, alarming residents.

The United States National Weather Service Because of the region’s exceptionally chilly weather, the city of Miami-South Florida issued a public warning on Sunday that immobilised iguanas could fall out of trees.

On Twitter, according to the service, “Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s (4-9 Celsius). They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.”

 

Read more: Cold Marathon of Siberia: Temperature at minus 63.4 degrees

When iguanas sleep in trees they appear to fall from the sky when their bodies go inactive. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees, the cold-blooded creatures slow down or stop moving, these animals gradually mobilise as the early morning light warms them and the temperature rises. Here are some videos and images depicting the strange event:

 

According to the National Weather Service, West Palm Beach saw its coldest dawn in 12 years, with a temperature of 37 degrees Fahrenheit (about 3 degrees Celsius). The previous record low, achieved in 1978 in Vero Beach, Florida, was 30 degrees Fahrenheit (roughly negative 1 degree Celsius).

The iguana phenomena were revealed to the media by zoologist Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at the Palm Beach Zoo in Florida. Cohen stated, “Their bodies basically start to shut down where they lose their functions and so they are up in the trees on the branches sleeping and then because it gets so cold, they lose that ability to hang on and then they do fall out of trees a lot.”

Read More

51 mins ago
Watch: A man puts 300 snakes in a bag and releases them into the forest

A mind-blowing video of a guy releasing hundreds of snakes into the...
3 hours ago
Russian girl's performance of 'Dance Meri Rani' impresses Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's dazzling dances in Guru Randhawa's recent song 'Dance Meri Rani'...
19 hours ago
Japanese fighter Jet Vanishes From Radar Shortly After Takeoff

The Japanese military announced on Monday that it was looking for a...
19 hours ago
Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home

On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress,...
19 hours ago
WATCH Terrifying Video | Mysterious sea creature with glowing eyes chases fisherman

A terrifying video that has gone viral on social media shows an...
21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 'afternoon nap' with Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor let her fans in on her 'afternoon naps' talk with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
6 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
6 mins ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
15 mins ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
IU vs MS
19 mins ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600