Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:14 pm
Incredible responses: Streaming platform asked to summarize movie plots in five words

Streaming platform

Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they attempt to name a film without really naming it. 

The post performed the same thing as spoiler-free reviews and no context tweets it didn’t give anything away about series and films that are popular among internet users.

Amazon Prime Videos, a video streaming platform, took to Twitter to challenge its followers to a game. Users were prompted to “Explain a movie plot in 5 words.”

Fans reacted positively to the tweet, with answers spanning from Bollywood blockbusters to Tamil blockbusters, prompting some strange responses from the platform’s admins, who continued the conversation.

Some of the tweets were easy to understand, while others were more complicated. The tweets, on the other hand, elicited a flurry of humorous comments on Twitter, with many people laughing out loud.

 

 

 

