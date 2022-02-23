Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they attempt to name a film without really naming it.

The post performed the same thing as spoiler-free reviews and no context tweets it didn’t give anything away about series and films that are popular among internet users.

Amazon Prime Videos, a video streaming platform, took to Twitter to challenge its followers to a game. Users were prompted to “Explain a movie plot in 5 words.”

explain a movie plot in 5 words — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

Read more: TikTok partners up with a blockchain-based music streaming platform

Fans reacted positively to the tweet, with answers spanning from Bollywood blockbusters to Tamil blockbusters, prompting some strange responses from the platform’s admins, who continued the conversation.

Some of the tweets were easy to understand, while others were more complicated. The tweets, on the other hand, elicited a flurry of humorous comments on Twitter, with many people laughing out loud.

Ticket collector to WC winner. https://t.co/fjbQRn8KAZ — Goutham Chakravarthi (@giftofdevil) February 22, 2022

Wrong number changes people's lives https://t.co/lsLzPrPvAW — romil (@Boxer__Patel) February 22, 2022

Mad Purple Guy wants stones. https://t.co/7kXhWxZ9zz — Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) February 23, 2022

I smuggle sandalwood and party https://t.co/MI0A6038JZ — ఈశ్వరా (@Humblefool_27) February 23, 2022

Husband is unrecognisable without moustache https://t.co/97IrGYUQxD — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) February 22, 2022

Jaya Bachchan holding a thaali. 🪔 — Shivani Shenai (@ShivaniShenai) February 23, 2022

Teacher takes 16 students hostage !!

😜 — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) February 22, 2022

maara and his beautiful dream — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

ab hogi phir hera pheri — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

esrever ni tub levart emit — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022