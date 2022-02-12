Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 08:14 pm
Inspirational Video: A little girl motivates herself while she snowboards

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 08:14 pm
little girl

Even though Aubrin Sage is just four years old, she has already inspired people all around the world. Before hitting the hills at White Pass Ski Area, southeast of Mt. Rainier National Park, Aubrin’s father, Robert, put a microphone into her snowsuit so he could hear what was going on in her thoughts. But it wasn’t just her father who was happy, social media users loved her as well.

In the video, the young one was heard saying, “Let’s go, Dad,” as she sped down the snow-covered mountains in a charming dinosaur costume. The girl can be heard humming, “Let’s… go on that secret path.” as she navigates the snow tracks like a pro.

At one point, Aubrin promises herself, “I won’t fall… maybe I will,” “It’s okay,” she says, her smile contagious, “because we all fall.”Aubrin eventually falls, but instead of being depressed or throwing a tantrum, she bursts out laughing. She even makes a joke about falling while trying to get back up, calling herself “a stuck-asaurus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert+Samantha (@chasing.sage)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert+Samantha (@chasing.sage)

In a blog post in 2020, Robert and Samantha, her parents, wrote about her: “Our daughter started riding the chairlift with her own board at 18 months old.”

The post read, “The best part is, she is the one requesting to snowboard every week and we’re now riding more than we did before having kids.”

This time, a young child is going viral for teaching adults wisdom.

One user said, “She should give a Ted Talk on the power of self talk.”

Another added: “Medicine for the heart.”

