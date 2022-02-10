Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:07 pm
Little girl imitates Alia Bhatt’s dialogue perfectly from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt

In this viral video, a little kid imitating Alia’s words from the movie has become popular. A girl identified as Kiara Khanna is shown in the video wearing a white saree with a huge bindi, just like Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of buzzes online ahead of its February 25 launch. On the internet, many individuals are re-enacting Gangubai Kathiawadi’s legendary and striking dialogue.

Read more: Alia Bhatt twins with her pet for Gangubai’s promotion

Kiara’s mother, Shivani J Khanna, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you’ll like kiaras act.

Here is the link to the video:

People can’t stop praising her remarkable acting after watching the video, which has gone popular. In the comments section, she’s being dubbed Choti Alia, and there’s a lot of love for her.

