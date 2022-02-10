Little girl imitates Alia Bhatt’s dialogue perfectly from Gangubai Kathiawadi

In this viral video, a little kid imitating Alia’s words from the movie has become popular. A girl identified as Kiara Khanna is shown in the video wearing a white saree with a huge bindi, just like Alia Bhatt in the movie.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is generating a lot of buzzes online ahead of its February 25 launch. On the internet, many individuals are re-enacting Gangubai Kathiawadi’s legendary and striking dialogue.

Kiara’s mother, Shivani J Khanna, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you’ll like kiaras act.”

People can’t stop praising her remarkable acting after watching the video, which has gone popular. In the comments section, she’s being dubbed Choti Alia, and there’s a lot of love for her.