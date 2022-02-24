Man survives an avalanche while climbing an icy Colorado mountain

A competent ice climber came perilously close to death during a solo ascent along an icy track in Colorado. Leland Nisky was ice climbing at the summit of The Ribbon in Ouray, Colorado, when it all happened. He was 400 feet above the ground when he was hit by an avalanche.

Nisky documented his adventure in a harrowing film. In this video, Nisky is seen traversing an icy slope on the Ribbon route. However, he is suddenly struck by an avalanche. Nisky is adamant about not letting go, even sinking his tools deeper to gain a better grip.

Read the caption of the video, “This was probably one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve had while solo climbing. Took absolutely every ounce of strength I could muster to keep holding onto my tools.”

Nisky told the media, “I was actually switching my hands to place my tool when it hit. It was terrifying. I’ve been partially buried in an avalanche years ago in Washington, and the same terror overtook me.”

He added, “I knew if I stayed terrified, I probably would die, so I concentrated on controlling my breathing, hugging in tight to the wall to prevent snow buildup on my body, and tucked my head down to breathe a little air bubble.”