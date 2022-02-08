Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:57 pm
Digital Beggar

Digital money is becoming more and more significant in our lives as time goes on. People are being prompted to incorporate technology into their daily lives as a result of this. One of them is Raju Patel, a beggar from Bihar. It has abandoned the conventional technique of requesting alms in favour of PhonePe, a digital wallet and online payment software.

According to the media, Raju Patel has abandoned the traditional method of requesting alms in favour of PhonePe, a digital wallet and online payment programme. Netizens call him “India’s first digital beggar.” Others claimed that technological advancements and digital literacy had no impact on poverty reduction.

Read more: The tyranny of digital technology

According to a few Bettiah Twitter users, Patel is popular at Bihar’s Bettiah train station.

A Twitter user commented “Its both good and bad. Good that digitisation has reached the masses. Bad that govt is not doing enough to reduce beggary, giving jobs and these people themselves feel content with begging and not doing something for themselves to get out of it and brighten their future.”

Patel said to the media while explaining his desire to innovate, “Many times, people refused to give me alms saying that they did not have cash in smaller denominations. Many travellers said that in the era of e-wallets there is no need to carry cash anymore. Due to this, I opened a bank account and an e-wallet account.”

He added, “I accept digital payments, it’s enough to get the work done and fill my stomach.”

Read More

48 mins ago
Pizza Hut and KFC Also Surrender to Indian Pressure Over Kashmir Solidarity Posts

Responding to mounting pressure from Indian social media, KFC India issued an...
57 mins ago
Viral: A group of dancers doing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step at a buffet

The film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, is still getting good...
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele fight baddies in a new music video

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
1 hour ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
1 hour ago
TMKOC's Babita explains her arrest rumors, 'police were polite'

Munmun Dutta, who starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has responded...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone talks about if Ranveer was okay with intimate scenes, 'yuck'

Deepika Padukone has responded to questions about whether or not her husband,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

29 seconds ago
Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz...
Michael Clarke
5 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: Michael Clarke dissatisfied with Australia’s Test squad selection

PAK VS AUS: After being dropped during the Ashes, former Australia captain...
Allan Border, Wasim Akram, and Michael Atherton
12 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, Wasim Akram, and Michael Atherton talk about Australia’s tour to Pakistan

PAK VS AUS: Three veterans of cricket from three different continents –...
Suhana Khan
16 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana parties in New York, shared throwbacks

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is currently in Mumbai and misses her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600