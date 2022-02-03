Mom pranks on her pregnant daughter’s gender reveal party

In gender reveal parties’ people do everything to disclose their babies’ gender. Videos like this are so popular on social media nowadays. However, this woman’s gender reveals party did not go as planned. You might wonder why. Continue reading to get the rest of the storey.

Ashlee, a mother of two from the United States, decided to invite her friends and family to a party. She can be seen in the photos holding a black balloon to announce the gender of her unborn child.

According to the media, Ashlee was overjoyed to find she was expecting a girl when she saw pink confetti fly out when the balloon was popped. She quickly learned that the confetti was truly blue. Her mother had actually pulled a cruel joke on her, which her son told her.

To deceive Ashlee, her mother intended to shoot a pink confetti cannon in her face at the same time she popped the blue confetti balloon. The joke was not received as well as she thought. That’s why Ashlee appeared upset and heartbroken.

As Ashlee stated, “Clearly, you can see I wanted a girl so badly and at that moment I felt like I had hit the lottery.”

She added, “Then here comes my son, making me realise it’s really another boy. I was angry (sic.).“